Listen every weekday starting now - Friday, May 31st for the Secret Keyword, 12 times a day from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM.​ It's $1,000 KISS Country Ca$h!

Powered by: Anidjar and Levine Accident Attorneys - call 1-800-747-FREE... That's 1-800-747-3733

Click here for rules and more info.