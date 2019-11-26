Zach Thomas Semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
November 26, 2019
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker, Zach Thomas is among the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.Thomas spent 12 of of his 13 NFL seasons in Miami and even came back to retire with us. The list will eventually be knocked down to 15 finalists in January. He's definitely a fan favorite for us and one of the best, at least in my book. :)