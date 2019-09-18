Would You Watch 13 Stephen King Films for $1300?

If you’re a Stephen King fan, there’s a company that’s willing to pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 of his scariest films by Halloween.

But first it says you have to fill out an application and submit a 200-word statement about why you deserve the job. If you get the job, you'll also need to record the number of times the scary movies made you jump, log your heart rate and the amount of sleep you get during that time frame. I don't know seems like an awful lot. Haha.

Click below for all the details...