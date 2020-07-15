Woman Takes Dishwasher Job to be Near Husband

A Jacksonville woman took a dishwashing job so she could visit her husband with Alzheimer’s during the pandemic. After being apart from her husband for 114 days this was the only way she could see him again since visitation is still not allowed due to the coronavirus. Luckily, upon her first day as a dishwasher her husband recognized her and gave her a big hug when he saw her. Love sweet stories like this during these troubling times. :)

