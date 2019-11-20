Woman Risks Her Life to Save Burning Koala

Video of koala rescue goes viral during Australia Bushfire.

November 20, 2019
Features

Amid the raging bushfires in Australia a courageous woman risked her own life to save a young koala. The woman stopped her car ran into the woods, ripped off the shirt from her back and grabbed the koala off of the burning tree. Poor baby, I think I've watched this video a dozen times. God bless her! 

The heroic rescue obviously went viral. Click the link below to watch the video...

