The Wines That Pair Best With Your Kids’ Halloween Candy
Candy & Wine to kick off the weekend, anyone?
November 1, 2019
If you are a wino, you may have a wine in mind that you like to drink while eating your leftover Halloween candy. However, there are a few wines that apparently go best with each type of candy. You can check out the list below but one that isn't on that list was Starburst. I did my research because I actually love Starbursts and it turns out they are paired best with a Moscato. Have fun and Happy Weekend- :)