Video of Dancing Priest at Cardinal Gibbons Goes Viral

Priest breaks it down at school pep rally

November 4, 2019
Dina B

Florida is getting National attention and this time it’s not for an embarrassing weird story. Father Ricardo Rivera, a theology teacher at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, has gone viral for his dance moves. During a pep rally Father Rivera joined the students on the court and did an awesome routine with them. Now, even though I went to Chaminade Madonna, I am all about this postive uplifting video. :) 

 

