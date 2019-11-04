Video of Dancing Priest at Cardinal Gibbons Goes Viral
Priest breaks it down at school pep rally
November 4, 2019
Florida is getting National attention and this time it’s not for an embarrassing weird story. Father Ricardo Rivera, a theology teacher at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, has gone viral for his dance moves. During a pep rally Father Rivera joined the students on the court and did an awesome routine with them. Now, even though I went to Chaminade Madonna, I am all about this postive uplifting video. :)
CHECK OUT THE PERFORMANCE BELOW...