Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live with Brett Eldridge

Friday 7/10 at 12:20 PM EST

July 7, 2020
Dina B
Brett Eldredge IG Live
IG Live
Interviews
Verizon Artist Lounge

Brett Eldridge is joining us for a Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live @KissCountry999 - Friday 7/10 at 12:20 PM EST! Brought to you in part by Stella Rosa Wines - Real Taste Comes Naturally! 

 

You definitely don't want to miss this one! Be sure to follow us on IG @KissCountry999, and join in Friday afternoon! 

 

Verizon customers, visit Verizon Up in your Verizon App for a $5 gift card and support your local restaurants. 

Brett Eldredge
KISS Country 99.9
Verizon Artist Lounge
Dina B
CORONAVIRUS
Instagram Live