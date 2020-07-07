Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live with Brett Eldridge
Friday 7/10 at 12:20 PM EST
July 7, 2020
Brett Eldridge is joining us for a Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live @KissCountry999 - Friday 7/10 at 12:20 PM EST! Brought to you in part by Stella Rosa Wines - Real Taste Comes Naturally!
You definitely don't want to miss this one! Be sure to follow us on IG @KissCountry999, and join in Friday afternoon!
Verizon customers, visit Verizon Up in your Verizon App for a $5 gift card and support your local restaurants.