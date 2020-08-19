Universal Orlando Offers Florida Residents a Major Deal
Universal Orlando is hooking Florida Residents up majorly...They announced if Florida residents buy a one-day two-park ticket, they can access the parks every single day through Christmas Eve for no additional cost. The special is on sale now through Sept. 30 and must be purchased online only. That's a steal of a deal. :)
