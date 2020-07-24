Universal Orlando Cancels Halloween Horror Nights 2020

Earlier today Universal Orlando announced the cancellation of the fan favorite Halloween Horror Nights due to the coronavirus pandemic. Universal shared the news on social media saying in part the “pain will be temporary, and that Halloween Horror Nights will come again." This comes a bit surprising to HHN fans since the park has reopened since the major shutdown back in March. Disney fans however received the news last month that 'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' was cancelled for this year as well.

