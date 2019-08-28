TSA Bans New Star Wars Memento

TSA has banned a new popular Disney Memento, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge 'thermal detonator' Coke bottles. I had no idea what that meant but they look like little fictional explosive devices that are sold in both Disneyland and Disney World.

TSA confirmed on Twitter that the Star Wars-themed Coke bottles are banned from all checked and carry-on luggage, saying, "Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags." Therefore, Lighsabers and Chewbacca Backpacks are welcome just not the thermal detonators.

