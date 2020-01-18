Truck Talks with Kane Brown in a Ford F-150 at Kiss Chili CookOff

Kane Brown joined us inside a Ford F-150, to talk about social media, music, and his family before his set at the Kiss Country Chili CookOff 2020. Watch the interview with Dina B, powered by Ford.

Brown recently welcomed his new daughter Kingsley into the world, and can't stop raving about about the newest addition to his family. "It's amazing," Brown smiles. "I was a little nervous at first to change her diaper," he laughs. "It's just girl parts you know?"

"Any time she's crying and I can't get her to stop I say, 'okay you got a dirty diaper' and I just take her right in there."

Kingsley is KB3 for Kane and his wife Katelyn, but is KB4 on the way? "Hopefully in like two years," he smiles.