Trisha Yearwood, The Judds, Kelly Clarkson & More Set to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
June 23, 2020
Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson, The Judds, Courteney Cox and Zac Efron are among the class of 2021 inductees who will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ceremonies to unveil the new stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame were suspended earlier this year due to the pandemic.
No word on when they will have their ceremonies but they will have one. :)