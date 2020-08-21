Tortuga Music Festival Forced to Reschedule Due to Pandemic

NEW DATES!

Nov 12, 13 and 14, 2021

LINEUP: All the artists will be returning and even a new artist joining the party - Kip Moore!

FESTIVAL PASSES:

Single Day GA, 3-Day GA, VIP and SVIP passes will remain on sale while supplies last through the festival at TortugaMusicFestival.com

2020 PASSHOLDERS:

Hold on to your passes and they will be good for Nov 2021 dates (no need to do anything and they will automatically transfer). This is also a great time to snap a photo of your wristband number so if you lose it, they can replace it.

Want to request a refund? Visit our website at TortugaMusicFestival.com for all the details. The deadline to submit a refund request is September 20 at 5pmET.

NEW PAYMENT PLANS: COMING SOON! Break the cost of your wristband into multiple payments. More details in the coming weeks.

