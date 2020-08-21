Tortuga Music Festival Forced to Reschedule Due to Pandemic
Details on new dates, line-up and or how to get a refund HERE!
NEW DATES!
Nov 12, 13 and 14, 2021
LINEUP: All the artists will be returning and even a new artist joining the party - Kip Moore!
FESTIVAL PASSES:
Single Day GA, 3-Day GA, VIP and SVIP passes will remain on sale while supplies last through the festival at TortugaMusicFestival.com
2020 PASSHOLDERS:
Hold on to your passes and they will be good for Nov 2021 dates (no need to do anything and they will automatically transfer). This is also a great time to snap a photo of your wristband number so if you lose it, they can replace it.
Want to request a refund? Visit our website at TortugaMusicFestival.com for all the details. The deadline to submit a refund request is September 20 at 5pmET.
NEW PAYMENT PLANS: COMING SOON! Break the cost of your wristband into multiple payments. More details in the coming weeks.
