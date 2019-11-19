Tom Hanks Finds Out He's Related to Mister Rogers

Tom Hanks plays Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and thanks to Ancestry.com he just discovered this past Sunday that he is actually related to Fred Rogers aka the real Mister Rogers. The two are sixth cousins. Hanks told Access Hollywood, "It all just comes together, you see," when the show informed him of the relation.

Tom Hanks said he had no idea that they were related when he took the role. "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" hits theaters this Friday November 22.

