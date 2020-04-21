Tom Brady Caught Working Out in Tampa Park
Tampa Bay parks are off limits to everyone including Tom Brady.
April 21, 2020
It was first reported that Tom Brady who is newly signed to the Buccaneers was 'Cited' for working out in a Tampa Bay park. According to reports park officials mistakenly meant sighted in park. Haha either way you slice it he was still in a closed park working out and was told to leave.
“Sorry @TomBrady!” the City of Tampa’s official account tweeted yesterday. “Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”
Sorry Tom, rules apply to you too. Welcome to Florida!
