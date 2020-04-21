Tom Brady Caught Working Out in Tampa Park

It was first reported that Tom Brady who is newly signed to the Buccaneers was 'Cited' for working out in a Tampa Bay park. According to reports park officials mistakenly meant sighted in park. Haha either way you slice it he was still in a closed park working out and was told to leave.

“Sorry @TomBrady!” the City of Tampa’s official account tweeted yesterday. “Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

Sorry Tom, rules apply to you too. Welcome to Florida!

Full story below...