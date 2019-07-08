Toddler Falls to Death from Cruise Ship
Summer vacation gone terribly wrong, just so sad.
July 8, 2019
A 1½-year-old girl from Indiana was reportedly on a family trip when according to the report her grandfather lost his grip and the toddler fell to her death. The ship was docked in San Juan at the time of the incident. I just can't imagine what that family is going through especially knowing it was your father and or father-in-law that dropped the baby. So very sad.
CLICK THE LINK FOR FULL STORY BELOW...