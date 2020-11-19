Tiny Owl Found Inside Rockefeller Christmas Tree

The stowaway was discovered after making a 170 mile journey to Manhattan.

A Tiny owl was rescued from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Mind you the 75-foot Norway​ Spruce was cut down in Upstate New York, loaded on a truck, traveled 170 miles to Manhattan and that's when they noticed the stowaway. The adorable owl now named Rockefeller is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

 

