Tiny Owl Found Inside Rockefeller Christmas Tree
The stowaway was discovered after making a 170 mile journey to Manhattan.
November 19, 2020
A Tiny owl was rescued from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Mind you the 75-foot Norway Spruce was cut down in Upstate New York, loaded on a truck, traveled 170 miles to Manhattan and that's when they noticed the stowaway. The adorable owl now named Rockefeller is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation facility.
Click the link below to see the cute stowaway!