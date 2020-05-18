Tiger King's Carole Baskin is Selling Masks with Catchphrase

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is putting her catchphrase on a mask.

May 18, 2020
Dina B
The Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin from the Netflix hit Tiger King is selling face masks. The masks feature her famous catchphrase “Hey all you cool cats and kittens” above a whiskered feline smile. The masks come in black or leopard print. I mean duh of course I would want the leopard print for obvious reasons. ;) 

Click the link below for more info and to see the actual masks...

