Tiffany & Co.'s First Ever Holiday Advent Calendar

As the holiday season approaches, there are a ton of Advent calendars out but none as fancy as this one.

Tiffany & Co. has created the Ultimate Advent Calendar, for about $112,000. Behind each of the 24 doors and drawers hides a sparkling Tiffany product. The really fancy part is that the packages will be delivered and assembled by hand via what Tiffany & Co. calls "White Glove Service." Adding this to my wish list for Santa- :)

Check out the calendar below...