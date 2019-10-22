Tiffany & Co.'s First Ever Holiday Advent Calendar

Behind each of the 24 doors and drawers hides a sparkling Tiffany product.

As the holiday season approaches, there are a ton of Advent calendars out but none as fancy as this one.

Tiffany & Co. has created the Ultimate Advent Calendar, for about $112,000. Behind each of the 24 doors and drawers hides a sparkling Tiffany product. The really fancy part is that the packages will be delivered and assembled by hand via what Tiffany & Co. calls "White Glove Service." Adding this to my wish list for Santa- :) 

Check out the calendar below...

 

