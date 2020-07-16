The Miami Dolphins Announced Changes for the 2020 Season
Due to covid-19 the Miami Dolphins will not allow fans into training camp and more.
July 16, 2020
Sadly, this pandemic has changed the way we do things. A simple grocery store run is quite the experience and now attending sporting events. The Miami Dolphins announced some of the changes for the upcoming 2020 season. For example fans will not be allowed to attend training camp or even pre-season games. There's still hope we will be allowed to attend regular season games but tailgating is out too.
