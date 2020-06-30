The Kids Will Love These Hot Summer Finds

Buddy Bumper Balls with LED Lights will keep the kids busy this summer.

June 30, 2020
Dina B
PLAYGROUND
Categories: 
This Week

There's no doubt that your home is probably the safest place you and your family can be this summer but are the kids driving you crazy? Do you need them to get outside more and exert some of that energy? Good news, these hot summer finds for some backyard fun may do the trick. I personally love the buddy bumper balls with LED lights. Where were they when I was a kid? :)

 

Check them out...

Tags: 
summer
Games
Summer Games
Summer Fun
Bumper Balls
Toys
Hot Finds
deals
quarantine
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19
backyard
yard
buddy bumper balls