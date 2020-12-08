The Famous 'Home Alone' House Replicated in Gingerbread Form

The McCallister house from “Home Alone” is back after 30 years, this time as a gingerbread house. It took the artist and cake decorator 300 hours to achieve the feat. Which is 12 and a half days total. The artwork included the Oh-Kay plumbing van used by burglars Harry and Marv, the Little Nero’s pizza delivery car and figures of Kevin and the burglars. Disney Plus commissioned the piece to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary and it will be displayed at a children's hospital over in the UK.

Click the link below to check it out...