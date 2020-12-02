The 2020 Ornament of the Year Has Arrived

There is a festive ornament causing some traction on the internet. It's the 2020 ornament. You can choose any number of people you want and each little face comes equipped with a mask. There's also a tiny bottle of hand sanitizer at the bottom and a little toilet paper roll too, as a fun, reminder of 2020’s hoarding issues. It’s the perfect ornament to say yes 2020 happened and I was there to witness it. Plus, they make for funny gifts this holiday season.

