Texas Family Told to Take Down Christmas Decorations

A Texas family said their homeowners' association told them to take down their Christmas decorations because it's too soon. According to the news article, Claudia Simonis said she is pregnant and due on Dec. 25, so she and her husband put up decorations early just in case. Regardless of what the HOA says they refuse to take them down and I honestly don't blame them. They clearly never heard the song Redneck Woman and don't believe in keeping their Christmas lights on their front porch all year long. :)

Full story below...