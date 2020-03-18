Target & Whole Foods Create Shopping Hour for Seniors

Target will reduce hours at all of their locations daily but they also created an hour designated to our most vulnerable. The opening time at stores will remain the same but the first hour of shopping each Wednesday will be designated for seniors and those with underlying health issues.

Whole Foods on the other hand will also service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the general public every day until further notice.

Other stores that will be offering a Senior Hour include...

Sedano's

Trader Joe's

Fresh Market

Dollar General