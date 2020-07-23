Surprise Taylor Swift Announces New Album

Taylor Swift announced that she's dropping her 8th studio album titled 'Folklore' tonight at midnight. Tay surprised fans on social media and said most of the things she had planned this summer didn't end up happening but there is something she hadn't planned that did and that's the release of this brand new album. She will also release a brand new music video tonight for "Cardigan" which she wrote and directed.

Granted Taylor has released plenty of songs since her country days but it hasn't stopped true blue fans like myself from supporting her. We know where she came from and still love her. Therefore, for those that are still interested click the link below to see her full announcement, track listing and more...