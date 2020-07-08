'Supermarket Sweep' is Back

Super fans of 'Supermarket Sweep' are getting nostalgic with the return of the 90s game show on Netflix. Netflix gifted us with 15 episodes from the 1993 season of the hit game show and I am loving it. I watched 'Supermarket Sweep' all the time back in the day. After, I heard the news of the old school return, I immediately watched a few last night. They were just as great as I remembered. :)