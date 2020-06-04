Sheriff Confirms Will of Carole Baskin's Husband Forged
Sheriff Confirms Will of 'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin's Late Husband Forged
June 4, 2020
The plot thickens...
A Florida sheriff has confirmed that the will of 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin's missing husband, Don Lewis, was indeed 100% forged. Hey all you cool cats and kittens you know Joe Exotic is in jail right now saying, I Told You So. Now, we still don't know what happened to Don Lewis nor if Carole Baskin is a known suspect but it's something.
FULL STORY BELOW...