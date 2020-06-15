Seventeen-Foot Python Caught in the Everglades

Mike Kimmel, the owner of Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue caught a massive Burmese Python in the Everglades. Kimmel, aka the "Python Cowboy" had a brief struggle with the huge snake before successfully taking down the python.

Kimmel is waiting on state authorities for an official measurement but so far the largest python captured in Florida was 18 feet, 8 inches long, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The crazy part is the take down was all captured in a youtube video. Mind you it's a little graphic but check it out if you are up to it.