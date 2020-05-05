Seniors to Cross Finish Line at Daytona Speedway for Diploma

Seniors set to drive across the finish line at Daytona International Speedway to receive their Diploma.

May 5, 2020
Dina B
Daytona International Speedway
Seniors at two Flagler County high schools will not have a typical graduation ceremony nor will they have a virtual one either. Here's how they plan to receive their diplomas. The seniors will drive across the finish line at Daytona International Speedway. How cool is that? I'm sure other seniors across the country are jealous. 

