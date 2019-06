Kraft Made "Salad Frosting" To Get Kids To Eat Their Veggies...And It's basically Bottled Ranch disguised in a frosting tube. Is this really going to work? If I were still a kid, I'd be like um no this isn't frosting at all. It did get me wondering what other sneaky tricks parents have pulled on the kiddos?

