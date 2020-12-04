S. Fl. Community Step Up to Find a Homeless Man's Beloved Dog

A South Florida community has come together to try and help a homeless man whose dog has gone missing. Pedro Carrion is heartbroken that his only family, a chihuahua named Sky, is missing. He and Sky have been seen just off the Palmetto and Northwest 67th Avenue for quite some time now and many people who live in the Miami Lakes area know them well. Although he is homeless, according to the social media blasts to find her she does have veterinarian records and is microchipped.

