Roger Federer Surprises Two Girls to Play Rooftop Tennis

Back in April, two girls in Italy went viral for playing rooftop tennis while they were quarantined. They just got a surprise of a lifetime when tennis champ and superstar Roger Federer teamed up with Barilla to play tennis with the girls on the same roof. The girls reaction was priceless when the Tennis pro surprised 11-year-old Carola and 13-year-old Vittoria.

I literally teared up watching the joy in their faces. Side note, this town is also just a couple of hours away from where my family lives on the Italian Riviera. :)

