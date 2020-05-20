Restaurant Unveils Bumper Tables for Social Distancing
May 20, 2020
A waterfront restaurant in Maryland uses “bumper tables” to help ensure social distancing. Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City has bought new “bumper tables” that are pretty much large inner tubes to keep diners from getting too close to one another. I mean worst case scenario if someone gets too close can you literally bump them away? ;)
