Restaurant Unveils Bumper Tables for Social Distancing

Maryland restaurant unveils Bumper Tables to promote safe social distancing.

May 20, 2020
Dina B
Restaurant Social Distancing
coronavirus

A waterfront restaurant in Maryland uses “bumper tables” to help ensure social distancing. Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City has bought new “bumper tables” that are pretty much large inner tubes to keep diners from getting too close to one another. I mean worst case scenario if someone gets too close can you literally bump them away? ;)

