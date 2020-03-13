PSA: What To Do When You Win From KISS Country

March 13, 2020
Dina B
Categories: 
Station

With everything that is going on, your health and saftey comes first.

If you have already won or will win a prizes with us, we will be sending them to you by mail or e-mail!
 

No need to come pick them up!

Tags: 
PSA
Prizes
Content
Coronavirus Special Features
CORONAVIRUS