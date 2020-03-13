PSA: What To Do When You Win From KISS Country
March 13, 2020
With everything that is going on, your health and saftey comes first.
If you have already won or will win a prizes with us, we will be sending them to you by mail or e-mail!
No need to come pick them up!
