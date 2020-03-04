Pro Wrestler 'MJF' Flips Off 7-Year-Old at Meet and Greet

A famous pro wrestler named Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka 'MJF' FLIPPED OFF a 7-year-old kid this past weekend at a meet and greet in Chicago. Obviously, it upset the kid and his dad. Apparently, this is his thing and when the dad complained they told him he should’ve known better. I'm a little on the fence because it’s messed up to flip off a 7-year-old but at the same time, when I was young my sister and I really wanted to go to Madonna’s concert but my mom said no way she’s inappropriate for you. I can see both sides here, how about you?

The picture and full story is below...