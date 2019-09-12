Popeyes Solution to Sold Out Chicken Sandwiches BYOB

Due to the chicken Sandwich shortage, Popeyes wants you to BYOB (Bring Your Own Bun) not Beer. Popeyes have been trending in the news lately for their sold-out chicken sandwiches so their solution is to bring your own bun for the sandwich. This is one of the craziest things I have ever heard. They actually put together a video tutorial on how to make your own sandwich as well.

