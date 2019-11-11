Popeyes Employee Seen Making Sandwiches on Trash Can

Over the weekend a Popeyes employee in Virginia was caught making their now-infamous chicken sandwiches right on top of a big ole garbage can.

TMZ has obtained the shocking photos that shows the employee behind the counter working as fast as possible putting together the sandwiches that were on a tray resting on top of the trash bin. Obviously, there wasn’t enough counter space or workers for the crazy demand of those Popeyes sandwiches but the owner has since apologized and rectified the problem bringing in more tables.

