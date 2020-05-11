Pollo Tropical Offers Free Lunch for Kids

Starting today Pollo Tropical will offer a FREE Tropichop for kids.

Starting today and every weekday between 11 a.m. and noon, Pollo Tropical is launching a free lunch kids program in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. For a limited time only, kids 12 and under can receive a free TropiChop and a Bottle Water at Pollo Tropical. Some stipulations include...this is for drive thru only, the child must be 12 and under,  must be in the car with you and at a company owned Pollo Tropical location not a franchise. 

But hey, you can't beat free especially during challenging times. 

Click the link below for all the details...

