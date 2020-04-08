Police Find Mayor's Wife in Bar After Crackdown on Gathering
Mayor orders crack down on social gatherings and authorities find his wife in bar.
An Illinois Mayor ordered police to crack down on social gatherings. About 48 hours later, police broke up a gathering at a local bar and one of those in attendance was the Mayor's wife. According to reports the Mayor said to treat her like any other citizen violating the stay at home order. I'm thinking quarantine life for those two won't be pretty from here on out.
