Pickle Candy Canes Really Exist

Pickle candy canes will be great stocking stuffers for the pickle lover in your life.

December 17, 2019
Dina B
If you’re still on the hunt for stocking stuffers, maybe you have a Pickle Lover in your life and want to get them pickle candy canes? Yeah, maybe not but still this is quite hilarious. They’re described online saying each cane blends two flavor favorites: the sugary sweetness of candy and the classic dill flavor of pickles. Like Bing Crosby and David Bowie singing a Christmas carol. Haha :) 

 

