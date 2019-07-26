Petition to Move Halloween Grows

There’s a petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October. People are actually lobbying to bump Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday of the month. They already have 100,000 signatures. I don't have children but both of my parents worked full time and Halloween was always a great holiday regardless of what day of the week it fell. I could be alone on this one but it's like moving Christmas in my book. How do you feel about it?

