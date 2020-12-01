North Miami's Enchanted Place is a 33 Year Hidden Tradition

One South Florida neighborhood knows how to celebrate the holiday season.

December 1, 2020
Dina B
​North Miami Enchanted Place is a South Florida hidden holiday secret. Typically, it's a quiet neighborhood on NE 137th Terrace just west of Biscayne but during the holiday season the neighborhood becomes well, enchanted. The entire block goes Christmas with a massive light display and decorations. It all started with Ken DiGenova back in 1987 and since then other residents on the block joined in making it a 33 year tradition. Enchanted Place is open December 1st through January 6th from sunset until 11pm. 

Check out the video below...

