Nintendo Released 20 Classic Games from the SNES

The 90s called and they want you to play on your Nintendo again! Nintendo released 20 classic games from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES, to anyone with an online membership. Shortly after its launch in Japan, the SNES, went on to become the best-selling gaming console of its generation. Some of my favorite games were Super Mario, Donkey Kong and The Legend of Zelda. :)

Click on the link below for all the details...