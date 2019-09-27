Nestlé Toll House Releases New Grinch Sugar Cookies

Christmas came early this year!

September 27, 2019
Dina B

Handout / Handout/ Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

Alright we just kicked off fall but it’s apparently time for Christmas. Nestlé Toll House Releases New Grinch Sugar Cookies with a Heart That's Two Sizes Too Small. :)

This holiday season "Whoville" will be in kitchens everywhere. The new green ready-to-bake sugar cookie dough and a red heart sprinkle will be available on store shelves starting on Monday.

 

Tags: 
Nestle
Nestle Toll House
Cookies
Sugar Cookies
Christmas
Grinch
The Grinch
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Grinchmas
Whoville
Snacks
Bake Goods
Baking
Desserts