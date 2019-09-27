Alright we just kicked off fall but it’s apparently time for Christmas. Nestlé Toll House Releases New Grinch Sugar Cookies with a Heart That's Two Sizes Too Small. :)

This holiday season "Whoville" will be in kitchens everywhere. The new green ready-to-bake sugar cookie dough and a red heart sprinkle will be available on store shelves starting on Monday.

Click the link to see the cute cookies...