Nestlé Toll House Releases New Grinch Sugar Cookies
Christmas came early this year!
September 27, 2019
Alright we just kicked off fall but it’s apparently time for Christmas. Nestlé Toll House Releases New Grinch Sugar Cookies with a Heart That's Two Sizes Too Small. :)
This holiday season "Whoville" will be in kitchens everywhere. The new green ready-to-bake sugar cookie dough and a red heart sprinkle will be available on store shelves starting on Monday.
