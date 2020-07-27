Miami Marlins Postpone Home Opener Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Less than a week into the season the Miami Marlins are in the middle of a COVID-19 team outbreak.

July 27, 2020
Dina B
MIAMI MARLINS
Categories: 
coronavirus

The Miami Marlins’ home opener against Baltimore was set for tonight but unfortunately it has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia. According to ESPN, 12 players and two coaches have now tested positive for COVID-19. The Marlins were off to a good start this weekend too beating the Phillies in a 2-1 sweep. 

FOR MORE INFO CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR THE FULL STORY....

Tags: 
Miami Marlins
marlins
Marlins Park
MLB
HOME OPENER
BALTIMORE
ORIOLES
Baseball
PHILADELPHIA
Phillies
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19