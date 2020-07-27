Miami Marlins Postpone Home Opener Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Miami Marlins’ home opener against Baltimore was set for tonight but unfortunately it has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia. According to ESPN, 12 players and two coaches have now tested positive for COVID-19. The Marlins were off to a good start this weekend too beating the Phillies in a 2-1 sweep.

