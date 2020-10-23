Merriam-Webster Reveals Words Debuted the Year You Were Born
Merriam-Webster's 'Time Traveler' reveals what words made their print debut the year you were born.
October 23, 2020
Merriam-Webster has logged words that made their first print debut according to the year you were born. It's all part of their 'Time Traveler' feature...Here are a few of our favs from the years we were born. Click the link below to find out yours.
1982
BOY TOY
BREAK DANCING
FLIP OFF
PLEATHER
PARTY ANIMAL
TIRAMISU
1990:
CLAP BACK
FAM
HOODIE
PROPS
SHOUT OUT- TC's Catch Phrase :)
TIGHTY-WHITIES