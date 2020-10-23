Merriam-Webster Reveals Words Debuted the Year You Were Born

Merriam-Webster's 'Time Traveler' reveals what words made their print debut the year you were born.

October 23, 2020
Dina B
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
Merriam-Webster has logged words that made their first print debut according to the year you were born. It's all part of their 'Time Traveler' feature...Here are a few of our favs from the years we were born. Click the link below to find out yours. 

1982

BOY TOY

BREAK DANCING

FLIP OFF

PLEATHER

PARTY ANIMAL

TIRAMISU

1990:

CLAP BACK

FAM

HOODIE

PROPS

SHOUT OUT- TC's Catch Phrase :) 

TIGHTY-WHITIES

 

　

