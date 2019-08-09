Lucky Charms Just Launched Marshmallows

Now you can get the Magically Delicious part of the Lucky Charms separate!

August 9, 2019
Dina B

Joe Raedle / Staff

Categories: 
Features

General Mills has teamed up with Kraft’s Jet-Puffed to make Lucky Charms Marshmallows! Yep, you can now get the magically delicious part of Lucky Charms all by themselves. The bag is filled with red hearts, yellow stars, green clovers, and blue moons. I think I'll get a bag and just add the marshmallows into my Lucky Charms so they'll be even more magical! :)

 

