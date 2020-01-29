LOCASH Performs Live Thursday at 5:30 PM ET

KISS COUNTRY 99.9 wants to get you up close and personal with LOCASH on Thursday, January 30th in the Verizon Artist Lounge in partnership with Truist Financial!

You’ll be experiencing an exclusive and intimate acoustic performance from the band. #Truist #VerizonUp

At 5:30PM ET, Chris Lucas and Preston Brust will take the stage to perform some their biggest hits from their latest album Brothers, and beyond. The ACM and CMA nominated duo dropped their fourth studio album last year, and have been making their way across the country ever since.

"I haven't heard a lot of music on albums that address the friendship thing as much," Preston told RADIO.COM last year around the release of their album. "It's kind of cool that we have that."

They've written some of the biggest Country songs of the last few years for Keith Urban and Tim McGraw, but it's their bond together that really make this pair shine the brightest. "You know we're all brothers and sisters out there. It doesn't matter, we all bleed red and we all need each other," added Chris. "I feel like this album is about that and is about music that can bring everyone together."

You can watch this exclusive performance from LOCASH live from the Verizon Artist Lounge right here at 5:30PM ET.